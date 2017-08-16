UPDATE: Brush fire sparked in West Kelowna

A brush fire has been reported in the Powers Creek Canyon area

UPDATE: 8:30 p.m.

West Kelowna Fire Rescue was able to quickly douse a small brush fire down a steep ravine in Powers Creek Canyon Wednesday evening.

A total of 19 firefighters attended to put out the blaze, and while BC Wildfire Service crews were initially called in to help, they were stood down. No air support was required for this fire.

The small fire was approximately six metres by six metres and is believed to be human caused.

UPDATE 8 p.m.:

The plume of smoke can no longer be seen as firefighters have reportedly made quick work of the blaze.

ORIGINAL: 7:15 p.m.

Multiple fire halls have rushed to the scene of a reported brush fire in West Kelowna.

The fire was reported just after 7 p.m. near Glencoe Road and Windt Road in the Powers Creek Canyon area.

Glencoe is blocked in both directions near the fire.

Fire crews are reportedly having a hard time accessing the fire as it is deep in the ravine, but it is not showing very aggressive fire behaviour.

The Capital News has a reporter on the way to the scene.

More info to come.

