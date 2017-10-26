Business continues to operate without license

Lake Country - The Airport Inn Lakeside is operating, according to the owner, without a license

Airport Inn Lakeside continues to operate despite not having a business license.

Because of health and safety issues, the District of Lake Country council voted to not renew the motel’s business license last February.

According to motel owner Raif Fleihan, the business is operating as usual on Petrie Road, with its services including the motel and airport shuttle.

“Everyone has their own motive to prove,” he said. “Our city can’t repair the road, clean up the water.”

Fleihan said the inn has been busy, but he no longer advertises. “The license only says you are in business,” he said.

Coun. Rob Geier, of Winfield, said if the business is still in operation it is operating illegally.

According to Jamie McEwan, community development manager with the district, there has been no application for a new license nor has one been issued.

If a business continues to operate without a license, there will be bylaw enforcement, he said.

Currently, “there are ongoing efforts to bring the property into compliance,” he said. “That may include bylaw tickets.”

“It is primarily on the grounds of public health and safety that staff is recommending that the business license not be renewed in 2017,” said McEwan, in the report that was originally presented to city council last February.

Some of the issues with the inn include water-logged floors, electrical problems and mold.

“Secondary issues include frequent and recurring fire inspection and RCMP issues with the property/business,” said McEwan during the council meeting in February, adding that between April 1, 2009 and November 25, 2016 there were 162 calls for service at the hotel.

Over the years there have been 37 calls for crimes against an individual, 26 for property crime, three for drugs, 25 for other criminal code violations and 71 for provincial or federal statute files.

