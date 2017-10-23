UPDATE: Fire department investigating cause of blaze

The Kelowna fire department deals with two separate fire calls around the same time on Monday morning

Update: 10:47 a.m.

The Kelowna Fire Department is investigating the cause of a blaze this morning in the 2500 block of Highway 97 N.

The department received a 911 call this morning at about 8:20 a.m. and responded to the area near Mills Road where light smoke was coming from the rear of a single storey townhouse.

A fire was was discovered inside the exterior wall at the rear of the structure. Crews opened up the wall to expose the fire which had burned an area approximately three feet by two feet and consisted of the wall studs and plywood sheeting.

The fire was quickly extinguished and checked for any extension into the rest of the structure and they found none. Some smoke had migrated into the attic space and was forcibly ventilated by the crew.

None of the occupants were displaced by the fire and the cause is undetermined at this time but is being investigated by Kelowna Fire Department investigators.

KFD responded with three engines, a rescue and command vehicle with a total of fifteen personnel.

The Kelowna Fire Department would like to remind everyone to check your smoke alarms.

Original:

The Kelowna Fire Department responded to two different fire calls this morning as the Kelowna rush hour was underway.

Around 8:30 a.m. this morning, fire crews were called to Mills Road and Highway 97 to deal with what was thought to be an electrical fire in a structure.

Fire, police and ambulance were all called to the scene of the blaze which now appears to be dealt with, as fire and ambulance officials have left the scene.

Originally crews thought the fire was electrical in nature.

There was also a minor fire call at an apartment building on Rowcliffe Ave. where smoke was seen coming from a three-storey apartment building.

On attendance at the scene it was found that a pot left on a stove was the cause of the smoke and after proper ventilation, crews were able to leave the scene.

