UPDATE: Fire department investigating cause of blaze

The Kelowna fire department deals with two separate fire calls around the same time on Monday morning

Update: 10:47 a.m.

The Kelowna Fire Department is investigating the cause of a blaze this morning in the 2500 block of Highway 97 N.

The department received a 911 call this morning at about 8:20 a.m. and responded to the area near Mills Road where light smoke was coming from the rear of a single storey townhouse.

A fire was was discovered inside the exterior wall at the rear of the structure. Crews opened up the wall to expose the fire which had burned an area approximately three feet by two feet and consisted of the wall studs and plywood sheeting.

The fire was quickly extinguished and checked for any extension into the rest of the structure and they found none. Some smoke had migrated into the attic space and was forcibly ventilated by the crew.

None of the occupants were displaced by the fire and the cause is undetermined at this time but is being investigated by Kelowna Fire Department investigators.

KFD responded with three engines, a rescue and command vehicle with a total of fifteen personnel.

The Kelowna Fire Department would like to remind everyone to check your smoke alarms.

Original:

The Kelowna Fire Department responded to two different fire calls this morning as the Kelowna rush hour was underway.

Around 8:30 a.m. this morning, fire crews were called to Mills Road and Highway 97 to deal with what was thought to be an electrical fire in a structure.

Fire, police and ambulance were all called to the scene of the blaze which now appears to be dealt with, as fire and ambulance officials have left the scene.

Originally crews thought the fire was electrical in nature.

There was also a minor fire call at an apartment building on Rowcliffe Ave. where smoke was seen coming from a three-storey apartment building.

On attendance at the scene it was found that a pot left on a stove was the cause of the smoke and after proper ventilation, crews were able to leave the scene.

The Capital News is looking for more information on these incidents. If you have information or news tips, please contact us at newstips@kelownacapnews.com

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.


kparnell@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Kelowna’s opioid death rate tops Vancouver’s
Next story
Parents group filing human rights complaint against Surrey school district

Just Posted

Busy morning for Kelowna Fire Department

Fire department deals with two separate fire calls around the same time on Monday morning

Kelowna’s opioid death rate tops Vancouver’s

Death toll mounting due to opioids

Lake Country residents provide input

On Thursday, the citizen OCP workshop will build on the community input gathered at June’s On Point session

Lake Country’s old highway piling up with garbage

Cleanup efforts are being planned for garbage found along Pelmewash Parkway

Peachland seniors keeping active this fall

Senior’s group south of Kelowna has plenty going on if you are over 55

VIDEO: Sears liquidation sales continue across B.C.

Sales are expected to continue into the New Year

Artist recruitment begins for 2018 sculpture exhibition

Penticton is looking for sculptors to participate in its second public sculpture exhibition

Heat men fall short of playoff spot

UBC Okanagan finishes fifth in Pacific Division of Canada West soccer after tie Saturday with TRU

Amazon gets 238 proposals for 2nd headquarters

Submissions were due last week. Online retailer has said tax breaks and grants would be factors

Rolston Quartet connects with Kelowna audience

Chamber Music Kelowna kicked off their 38th season on last Wednesday night

National silver for Heat men’s golf

UBC Okanagan follows up PACWEST silver with second-place effort at CCAA’s in Ontario

Contenders to perform at Okanagan venues

This year, musicians Valdy and Gary Fjellgaard will be joined by Blu and Kelly Hopkins

Justin Timberlake invited back to Super Bowl halftime show

A ‘wardrobe malfunction’ with Janet Jackson caused a national controversy during his last appearance

A scary box office weekend for everyone but Tyler Perry

‘Boo 2! A Madea Halloween’ scared up a healthy $21.7 million in its first weekend in theatres

Most Read