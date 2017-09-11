Buy a Tim’s cookie, make a smile

Kelowna - From Sept. 11 to 17 buy a $1 from Tim Hortons which will be donated to the YMCA

Helping a child in need is as easy as giving a smile.

Running from Sept. 11 to 17, Tim Hortons customers can purchase a freshly baked chocolate chunk Smile Cookie for $1 at participating restaurants throughout the Central Okanagan and 100 per cent of the proceeds will be donated in support of the YMCA Strong Kids Healthy Snack Program, according to the YMCA.

“We are proud of the joy that our annual Smile Cookie Campaign continues to bring to the community,” said Chris Chapman, Tim Hortons restaurant owner in Kelowna. “We’re encouraging Central Okanagan residents to visit their local Tim Hortons to purchase a cookie that will ultimately make the difference in the life of a child participating in the YMCA’s Child Care programs.”

The Smile Cookie campaign began in 1996 as a way to help raise funds for the Hamilton Children’s Hospital in Ontario and has grown to become a major fundraising event at Tim Hortons Restaurants.

Last year, the Smile Cookie campaign raised $6.3 million across Canada and 460 local charities, hospitals and community programs were supported. In the Central Okanagan, local Tim Hortons Restaurant owners donated $35,488 to the Y’s Strong Kids Healthy Snacks program.