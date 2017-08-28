Camper dies at Fintry park

A 73-year-old woman died after being hit by a recreational vehicle at Fintry Provincial Park Sunday

A North Okanagan park is the site of a tragedy.

A 73-year-old woman died after being hit by a recreational vehicle at Fintry Provincial Park Sunday.

“To date, the investigation has confirmed that a 93-year-old male driver was adjusting the placement of a small motorhome in a campsite and inadvertently struck and ran over his partner,” said Cpl Dan Moskaluk, with the RCMP.

“An RCMP traffic services collision analyst attended the location along with the B.C. Coroners Services. Investigators spoke with several witnesses at the scene.”

The investigation into the incident is ongoing and no further information is being released.

RCMP received the initial call about the incident at 12:40 p.m.