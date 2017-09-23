Campfire ban ends; open burning delayed

For the first time since 2012 the start of the open burning season has been delayed

When the campfire ban was lifted on Friday at noon, it lifted a ban that had been in place since July 7 as forecast showers and cooler temperatures have reduced the potential fire threat.

However open burning, which normally would be allowed at this time, has been delayed.

As of Friday afternoon, campfires were again permitted within the Regional District of Central Okanagan fire protection areas (Ellison, Joe Rich, North Westside, Wilsons Landing), the City of West Kelowna, District of Lake Country, and District of Peachland with appropriate precautions to prevent a spread of the fire.

Campfires are not permitted at any time within the City of Kelowna.

Meanwhile, for the first time since 2012, the start of the open burning season in the Central Okanagan will be delayed until Oct. 1 at the earliest. Under Regional District and local fire bylaws, permitted open burning may start Oct. 1 and must be complete by April 30.

However, fire chiefs may change the dates depending on the fire hazard in their area.

Central Okanagan fire chiefs have decided to postpone the start of open burning due to the dry terrain. When conditions improve, a date will be announced that they will begin issuing permits for those property owners eligible to burn outdoors.

Violators could receive a fine and be charged the cost of the fire department response to a burning complaint. Residents are encouraged to report anyone who is illegally burning by calling the Regional Fire Dispatch Centre at 250-469-8577.