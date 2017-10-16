Canadian horse ‘checks in’ to Kentucky motel

A video is making the rounds of Canadian horse ‘checking in’ at a pet-friendly Kentucky motel

A Canadian horse has had the opportunity to watch television for the first time at a pet-friendly Kentucky motel.

Lindsey Partridge, of Ontario, told The Lexington Herald-Leader she stopped to check in Oct. 4 at the Super 8 in Georgetown on her way to compete in the Retired Racehorse Project’s Thoroughbred Makeover competition.

Partridge says she received approval when she jokingly inquired of the clerk if the motel’s pet-friendly policy would apply to her horse.

Partridge made a video of Blizz, a retired Thoroughbred mare who raced as Here Comes Adri.

She also simulated a check-in experience, and conducted a photo op in the room.

Partridge says she then took Blizz and her two other horses to Kentucky Horse Park, the local equine motel of choice.

Blizz took third in the competition’s trail division.

___

Information from: Lexington Herald-Leader, http://www.kentucky.com

The Associated Press