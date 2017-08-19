Canucks Autism Network finds support

One local organization gives a damn about the charities in its community.

100 Men Who Give a Damn! has raised approximately $150,000 for local charities since its inception – and on Tuesday, Aug. 15, it selected the Canucks Autism Network to receive more than $10,000 for their adapted sports and recreation programs in Kelowna.

Hosted at the recently completed Porsche Kelowna dealership, 100 Men Who Give a Damn!, a group of men motivated to give back to their community, voted on three local charities after hearing a five-minute pitch from each organization.

In under an hour, the members voted to award funding in funding to CAN’s I CAN Swim program, which operates out of the Parkinson Recreation Centre.

“We are incredibly thankful for the financial support of 100 Men Who Give a Damn in Kelowna,” said Kayla Ungaro, regional coordinator for Canucks Autism Network. “This funding will allow us to continue delivering our adapted swim program, ensuring that children with autism are safe in the water and enjoying an active lifestyle within their community.”

“The attendance at each event and the continued support for our local community continues to amaze me,” said Brett Millard, 100 Men Who Give a Damn Kelowna’s co-founder. “We saw 15 new members in the days leading up to this event and will likely see another 12-20 join immediately after.”