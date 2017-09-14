Cap News Throwback Thursday: 1978

After 86 years of service, we wanted to utilize our amazing treasure trove of Kelowna history and share it with you

Over the last 86 years the Kelowna Capital News has served the Central Okanagan – and over the last 86 years it has printed a whole lot of papers. A conservative estimate puts it at around 8,000 editions.

Each Thursday we will present Cap News Throwback Thursday at kelownacapnews.com for a fun little peek into the past, and we will re-visit those editions here in print on Fridays.

Today we present the Kelowna Capital News – Wednesday Sept. 13, 1978 edition.

After a wetter-than-average August, the rain was still pouring in Kelowna and people were getting tired of it. The cover story of the 1978 edition of the Capital News covers the weather complainers and showcases some soggy looking residents.

The article notes that many Labour Day activities were cancelled due to the wet stuff and that meteorologists thought they may be on track to set a wettest September record. Jump forward now to September 2017 and Kelowna residents are begging for a few more drops of rain after an unprecedented dry spell this summer.

On top of the dreary weather, Kelowna beer drinkers were up in arms about their lack of access to Canadian brew. American beer had filled local liquor shelves following a brewery-worker strike earlier that year. According to the article, 70,000 cases of Canadian beer was being kept at a warehouse by the BC Liquor Store. They said they didn’t want to offer the Canadian beer until the excess American options had sold out.

“It’s a rip off. Those God-damned people are just playing games with us,” said Lorne Gasall, who felt the lack of Canadian beer was unfair.

Despite the rain and beer blues, good news did hit the pages of the Capital News in the form of a job announcement. The federal government had just announced 49 new projects in the region that would generate 245 Okanagan jobs.

“The job creation scheme under the ‘Canada Works’ program will cost $1.39 million,” reads the article.

On the big screen: National Lampoon’s Animal House, a direct spin-off from National Lampoon magazine, about a misfit group of fraternity members who challenge the authority of the dean of Faber College; and Revenge of the Pink Panther, the sixth film in The Pink Panther comedy film series. Released in 1978, it is the last entry released during the lifetime of Peter Sellers. Deathsport starring David Carradine and Playboy Playmate Claudia Jennings, would become one of Jennings’ final movies before her death. And, Eyes of Laura Mars, a 1978 American mystery-thriller film starring Faye Dunaway and Tommy Lee Jones.

Fun Fact: Tony Hulskamp celebrated his 100th birthday in 1987 with a large party at Sutherland Manor. Despite the momentous occasion, the centenarian was not all that impressed. “I think it is really nice that they had a birthday party for me and that all these people showed up but being 100 is not that hard to do. All you have to do is look after yourself,” said Hulskamp in the 1978 article.

You can check out our previous throwbacks here: 1936, 1960, 1941, 1985, 1962,1983, 1994, 1971, 1940, 1968, 1992, 1978, 1985, 2003, 1940 , 1977, 1968, 1962, 1967 and 1980.

The Capital News is now owned by Black Press Community Media. Founded in 1975, Black Press now publishes more than 170 titles in British Columbia, Alberta, Washington state, Hawaii, Ohio and California.

Do you have an important date or piece of history you hope we can find in our historical editions?! Let us know at okanagan@bpdigital.ca.