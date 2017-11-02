Capri-Landmark Centre Plan takes centre stage in Kelowna

The Capri-Landmark Urban Centre Plan in Kelowna will be a big step toward creating a successful urban centre that delivers a high quality of life for current and future residents and employees in the area, says city.

So residents are invited to attend a public information session to see the highlights of the plan, and learn about the next steps in the process Nov. 16 from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Coast Capri Hotel.

In August, Kelowna city council endorsed a concept to serve as the foundation for a new Capri-Landmark Urban Centre plan. The preferred concept was developed with community input and technical analysis to address future growth, how people will get around, and where future residents and workers will have access to parks and public space, said the planning department

Key concepts of the plan include:

• Prioritized alternative transportation options with a new complete street, with improved walking, cycling and transit options from Burtch to Spall roads.

• Comfortable, walkable streets with reduced block sizes and streetscape designs that add new sidewalks for people living and working in the area.

• Flexible, social public space sand the inclusion of a community park for people living and working in the Landmark area.

• Local character and sense of place featuring design principles to guide the public realm and future building design.

• Diversity of housing types by adding increased density and new types of housing options to combat urban sprawl and contribute to a thriving neighbourhood

• Mix of land uses to increasing the number of people living in the area and focus new retail and amenities on Dickson Avenue.

• Environmental resilience—increasing the amount of green spaces and linear corridors (Mill Creek and Ritchie Brook) to reduce run-off and improve flood protection.

What the city calls a more ambitious approach to parks and public space and transportation will require greater capital investment, as well as implementing a strategy for funding future infrastructure in the area as growth takes place.

With a strong plan in place, city hall hopes each re-development proposal can be leveraged as an opportunity to invest in the area in a way that moves the community closer to the vision for the plan.

The plan will be implemented incrementally, with significant roles for both the city and the development community.