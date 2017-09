Traffic is backed up northbound near the Kelowna International Airport

A car fire has northbound traffic backed up near the Kelowna International Airport.

At 2 p.m., traffic was backed up in to Kelowna on Highway 97.

Fire crews can be seen on the east side of the highway near a charred sedan.

More details to come.

