Car plunges over bank, just misses lake

One person was rushed to hospital Tuesday evening after losing control of their car on Highway 97 in Peachland.

It is believed the car was headed northbound at about 10 p.m. went it veered off the road and over the bank on to the rocks below, narrowly ending up in Okanagan Lake.

The highway runs parallel to the lake just south of downtown Peachland where the crash occurred.

According to a witness, one person was placed on a stretcher and taken to hospital via ambulance at about 10:30 p.m.

The highway was reduced to single-lane, alternating traffic while the scene was cleared.