Career fair provides opportunities

With more than 80 potential employers in one spot, the Black Press Extreme Education and Career Fair is the place to be.

Come dressed for success and bring your resume Thursday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Kelowna Curling Club.

Whether you are looking for your first job, or thinking of a career change, the career fair has many options to choose from.

“Visitors can expect to be wowed with the calibre of exhibitors at our upcoming Extreme Education and Career Fair,” said Brittney Prentice, events marketing coordinator with Black Press, which owns The Morning Star.

“We have great representation from top government agencies and organizations both locally and from around the province.”

There will be workshops throughout the day for job seekers who may need to freshen up their resume or cover letter, and tips on how to effectively look for a new job and how to navigate through a job interview.

BC Corrections is the title sponsor and some other notable employee seekers are the Canadian Forces, ICBC, Sun Life Financial, KF Aerospace, Interior Health, RBC and many more.

There is no registration needed and admission is free.