Adopt a cat: Tasha Franks at the Okanagan Cat Coalition (OKCC) adopt a cat event on the weekend. - Image: Anna Zeitner

Cats, cats and more cats

The Okanagan Cat Coalition held an adopt a cat event this weekend in Kelowna

People cuddled with a cute cats at the Okanagan Cat Coalition (OKCC) adopt a cat event on the weekend in Kelowna and some even decided to adopt a new pet.

The OKCC was established in January 2015 by members of Kelowna SPCA, Okanagan Humane Society, The Responsible Animal Care Society, AlleyCats Alliance and Westbank First Nation.

Several cats found new homes this past weekend while the OKCC also recruited some foster homes as well

The group works with veterinarians and concerned citizens to rescue and re-home community cats and kittens in the Okanagan and permanently reduce the breeding population.

Contact the OKCC here.

