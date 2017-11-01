Central Okanagan buses still without safety measures for drivers

“It shouldn’t take the death of a transit worker” for BC Transit to take driver safety seriously.

Bus drivers across the Central Okanagan pulled over Monday afternoon and took a minute to remember Caesar Rosales, a Kelowna man who was killed by a random assailant three years ago while commuting home.

It’s the second time the local transit union has taken the time to remember Rosales and Scott Lovell, president of Local 1722 of the Amalgamated Transit Union, said it’s a somber occasion they intend to keep going forward both for the man whose life was lost and for what it meant to this city.

“Violence in transit happens everywhere, but up until that night Kelowna was immune to it,” said Lovell.

“We are community and family-oriented …. but the specialness that we have was forever changed in that night. We became a big city transit system.”

Big city protections, however, have yet to arrive to help with big city problems in the Okanagan.

Buses in the Lower Mainland have been outfitted with security cameras and an on-board emergency communication system for drivers for years.

TransLink has also implemented safety barriers and there’s a dedicated transit police force.

In the Okanagan there have been cameras put on select buses and a lot of talk about implementing security barriers for drivers. It’s been two years since BC Transit had said they would have some barriers implemented for a pilot project, though no actual barriers have arrived.

“Nothing has happened,” said Lovell.

“The union and the company have worked really hard to get the drivers to completely remove themselves from (violent) situations. But still, even through the bits of education, word of mouth and the postings we have had on a regular basis there are still bus drivers getting assaulted.”

Lovell said it shouldn’t take the death of a transit worker for BC Transit to take driver safety more seriously.

“Every transit community, every transit jurisdiction has their own tragedies, their own stories of strife and sadness,” said Lovell, pointing out that in Winnipeg this year, Irvine Jubal Fraser, a driver of the Amalgamated Transit Union Local 1505 was murdered while on duty.

Rosales’s killer Tyler Jack Newton, 25, was sentenced to seven years in June 2016, but Newton received time and a half credit for the 602 days he’d already been imprisoned.

Previous story
VIDEO: New York mayor says attack suspect was radicalized in U.S.
Next story
Weather alert issued for the southwest Interior

Just Posted

Minor hockey players supporting vets

Members of the Kelowna Minor Hockey peewee tier 2 Rockets help out the Legion’s poppy campaign

Kelowna haunted house has record-breaking numbers

A haunted house on Grenfell Road raised $2,400 and 4,500 pounds of food for the local food bank

Chief takes stand against violence

Okanagan Indian Band’s Byron Louis says all levels of government need to enter into a discussion about violence against women

Central Okanagan buses still without safety measures for drivers

“It shouldn’t take the death of a transit worker” for BC Transit to take driver safety seriously.

Tech help for vulnerable Okanagan women

Kelowna tech company YodelMe that’s created an app that allows people to stay in touch.

Criminal charges pending following Halloween robbery

Two men and a woman are being held in custody after being arrested in downtown Salmon Arm

Kelowna cabbie wins new Mustang

The Shriners club holds its annual raffle and one lucky family came away with a new car

Missing Vernon girl’s DNA to be compared to remains found on farm

Dad of missing Vernon girl says police asked for DNA to test against remains found in Silver Creek

Editorial: Sex workers in need of help

Kelowna editorial calls for more creative community thinking to help women at risk

Missing, murdered inquiry stalled by government red tape: report

Inquiry leaders say Ottawa caused an eight month delay

DeHart: What’s going in the old East Side Mario’s

Kelowna hotelier takes a tour around the business scene in the city in her weekly column

UPDATE: Decision time for John Horgan on Site C dam

Energy Minister Michelle Mungall says delaying it is off the table

Heart valve invented

UBC Okanagan comes up with new heart valve

VIDEO: New York mayor says attack suspect was radicalized in U.S.

11 people died in the attack in Manhattan

Most Read