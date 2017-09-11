Central Okanagan emergency ops stands down….for now

With no evacuation alerts or orders in the Kelowna area, CORD’s EOC is standing down

The Peachland fire as seen on the day it began. - Image: Kathy Michaels/Capital News

With no active evacuation orders or alerts in the Central Okanagan Regional District, the Emergency Operations Centre is standing down.

For how long is anyone’s guess as the centre has been up and running almost daily since the start of the floods in early May in the Central Okanagan.

Regular updates from cordemergency.ca and social media channels will resume only if conditions change substantially or a new emergency situation requires the EOC to activate.

The Finlay Creek Fire remains an active fire managed by the BC Wildfire Service and supported by the Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen. For information about properties under evacuation alert further south, visit the Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen website at www.rdos.bc.ca.

The Philpott Road fire is now 85 per cent contained and is not considered a fire of note by the BCWS.

Area restrictions remain in effect for all Crown land in the vicinity of the Philpott Road fire and Finlay Creek fire.

The Grayback Mountain fire near Little White is still active at 35 hectares.

Recreational use of crown land is prohibited within the specified areas. Check the boundaries and learn more about specific access and restrictions here.

Meanwhile, on Monday Kelowna city council said it plans to raise the issue of a staffing plan for the EOC in future given the seemingly annual frequency that the centre has had to be initiated in recent years.

Coun. Luke Stack said Kelowna city staff have been spending a lot of extra time helping to man the centre, joining municipal employees from West Kelowna, Peachland, Lake Country and the Central Okanagan Regional District and Westbank First Nation.

He suggested a more formal plan be established for staffing the EOC in future and Coun. Gail Given, chairwoman of the regional district’s board suggested that be dealt with at the regional level as the EOC is a regional function.

Mayor Colin Basran agreed to to raise it at the regional board table as soon as possible.