Central Okanagan Public Schools losing secretary-treasurer

Larry Paul accepts new job with Rocky View Schools in Alberta.

Central Okanagan Public Schools CFO/secretary-treasurer Larry Paul is moving on.

Paul has accepted the position of associate superintendent of business and operations with Rocky View Schools located in the Alberta community of Airdrie, north of Calgary.

Paul’s new job will commence mid-January 2018.

Moyra Baxter, chair of the Central Okanagan Board of Education, said the trustees are sorry to see Paul leave after 22 years with the school district but remains supportive of his desire to pursue other opportunities.

“Mr. Paul has been an integral member of the senior management team of the school district and has initiated a number of programs that have enhanced student learning, whilst ensuring the district remains fiscally healthy,” said Baxter.

“Mr. Paul’s leadership has resulted in a significant contribution in the construction, expansion or modernization of most every school facility within the district.”

Kevin Kaardal, superintendent/CEO of the school district, cited Paul’s role in helping the district become one of the highest performing education systems in the province.

“He has formed many friendships and positive professional relationships in the district and community,” Kaardal said.

Paul began his career with school district in February 1996 as director of finance, advancing to CFO/secretary-treasurer in June 2001.

“I have enjoyed and valued my time with Central Okanagan Public Schools,” Paul said.

Before coming to the Okanagan, Paul had previously worked for the Coquitlam School District and KPMG Chartered Accountants.