Chambers call for royal commission on tax changes

The Kelowna Chamber of Commerce says it will continue to advocate for amendments to the federal government’s proposed tax policy changes, even though it appears a consultation period won’t be extended.

The chamber released a statement from president Tom Dyas, following the passing of a resolution at the Canadian Chamber AGM in Fredericton this weekend. The resolution calls on the Federal Government to shelve proposed tax policy changes and instead create a royal commission to explore ways to create a fairer tax system that encourages growth and investment in small businesses.

“The Finance Minister’s comments at the Canadian Chamber make it clear that the government is moving forward with the proposed tax changes but he also suggested they are open to listening and reviewing all comments prior to Oct. 2 so hopefully the government will make some adjustments to guarantee these changes won’t have the massive negative impact to middle class small business owners that are currently more than likely to take place,” sad Dyas

“We’re disappointed that the government appears to be unwilling to extend the consultation deadline on the proposed tax policy changes so we will continue to encourage our members to contact their MP if they haven’t done so already and we’ll also continue to advocate for changes prior to adoption of any legislation.

“We will be exploring options in the next couple of weeks to further engage and inform our members and small business owners in the Okanagan about the proposed changes while also continuing to advocate for changes where we can.”