Charges stayed for Kelowna woman accused of threatening former premier

“Janeckova will be bound by the terms of the bond for the next 12 months…”

The woman who was accused of levelling death threats against former B.C. premier Christy Clark and Kelowna Mission MLA Steve Thomson has avoided further criminal prosecution.

Pavla Janeckova faced two charges of uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm for phone messages she left at the offices of the premier and Thomson during the run-up to the provincial election.

RELATED: KELOWNA WOMAN FACES CHARGES

Those charges were stayed Nov. 1 when Janeckova agreed to enter into a Peace Bond, according to Special Prosecutor Kris Pechet.

“Janeckova will be bound by the terms of the bond for the next 12 months,” said Dan McLaughlin, Communications Counsel, BC Prosecution Service.

Conditions will restrict her access to Thomson and Clark and will restrain her from attending areas related to them.

“The Special Prosecutor concluded that this resolution was appropriate given Ms. Janeckova’s personal circumstances and was not contrary to the public interest,” said McLaughlin.

“The resolution was arrived at following consultation with the investigative agency, the subjects of the threats and counsel for Janeckova and had the support of all concerned.”

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.


kmichaels@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
School superintendent takes on new task
Next story
Snow falls, search continues in Silver Creek

Just Posted

Genereaux remembered fondly

Human remains found on a farm in Silver Creek are those of 18-year-old Traci Genereaux

New store opening celebrated with donation to Okanagan College

Bartle and Gibson is giving OC $37,000, tools and products to help the electrician program

New secretary-treasurer for Central Okanagan school district

Eileen Sadlowski to replace the retiring Larry Paul as of Dec. 1.

Charges stayed for Kelowna woman accused of threatening former premier

“Janeckova will be bound by the terms of the bond for the next 12 months…”

Okanagan digs out after a snowstorm

Residents woke up Friday to snow blanketing the region and ice coating the roads

Police appeal for information about Traci Genereaux

RCMP address rumours, misinformation about their investigation at Silver Creek farm

Snow falls, search continues in Silver Creek

RCMP focus of search shifts to on barn near Salmon River Road

Michaels: What should the university do to engage more local students?

University gets close examination from one of its profs

School superintendent takes on new task

Kevin Kaardal appointed to Canada education advisory council

BC Hydro encouraging customers to be power smart

BC Hydro is suggesting ways customers can cut down on their electricity use this winter

WATCH: Province, Feds see lots of work ahead of marijuana legalization

More than 48,000 B.C. residents provided feedback to the Province on how to roll out the legalization and regulation of cannabis in 2018.

Amazon to add 1,000 tech jobs by 2020 with new office in Vancouver

The online retail giant has snatched up 50,000 square-feet of office space, to open in two years.

‘Protect wild salmon’: Protesters light sacred fire at B.C. legislature

About 200 people gathered in Victoria Thursday, protesting fish farms

Province announces task force to end B.C.’s MSP premiums

Commitee expected to deliver a final report on its findings to the government by March 31

Most Read