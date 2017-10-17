Child kidnapper and rapist Brian Abrosimo has release conditions relaxed

Parole officer requested he be given more time to attend meetings, medical appointments

Less than two months after his release to a halfway house, rapist and child kidnapper Brian Abrosimo has had his conditions modified to allow him more time to attend meetings, such as Narcotics Anonymous, and to see his parole officer.

These relaxed conditions were granted by the parole board last week despite new victim impact statements from Abrosimo’s young victims and their families, saying the board made a ‘critical error’ in releasing him in August.

One of the victim’s mothers also submitted to the parole board that Abrosimo showed little capacity to understand what he had done and was coached by the nurse and parole office to say the right things during the hearing.

Abrosimo was released from jail into a halfway house in the Okanagan in late August.

Abrosimo was sentenced to 14 years in prison, followed by a 10-year supervision order for abducting an 11-year-old Langley girl from a rural Aldergrove road in 2004. In August 2004, he used his van to knock down two children who were riding bicycles along 256 Street, kidnapping the 11-year-old girl, taping her eyes and mouth and driving her to Surrey, where he sexually assaulted her.

She managed to escape from the van and run to a nearby home.

Her friend was left behind in a ditch with cuts, bruises and a broken wrist.

Abrosimo was also convicted of handcuffing and gagging a sex-trade worker before violently assaulting and raping her the month prior to the abduction of the Langley girl.

Since his release to a halfway house in late August, he has abided by his conditions, says an updated report for the B.C. Parole Board.

A request made by his parole officer asked that his curfew conditions be relaxed so he can attend meetings and medical appointments.

“After reviewing your file, the board is mindful about your brutal and violent offending and the emotional and physical harm you have caused the victims. However, the board also notes that you have been in the community with no concerns, have demonstrated that you plan to abide by your special conditions and remain crime free,” the board wrote on Oct. 13.

Abrosimo can now alter his curfew of 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. and sign out of the halfway house for longer than one hour at a time with written permission from his parole supervisor.

In the new report that Board acknowledged receipt of two victim impact statements received on Sept. 12 and 13, after Abrosimo was released into the community.

These impact statements from the victims say the board made a ‘critical error in releasing you into the community and the conditions imposed are not numerous or detailed enough.’

The statements by victims and their families said the parole board “failed to recognize the short-coming in the decision and that you are a very high risk to re-offend.”

The mother of one of the victims also submitted that Abrosimo’s statements answering the Board’s questions during the hearing were, “shocking as you have little capacity to understand what you have done.” She further submitted that he was clearly coached by the nurse and the parole officer on what to say during the hearing.

Abrosimo has a lengthy and violent criminal record, including the violent rape of a former girlfriend.

Abromsimo, 54, is up for full release in 2020. His release will be followed by a 10-year-supervision order.