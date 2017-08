Hours of operation will be affected for civic operations in Kelowna Monday

To mark Labour Day, city hall will be closed Monday, Sept. 4.

The Glenmore Landfill will be open its regular hours of 7:30 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. giving residents time to pick up their fall OgoGrow or GlenGrow – available at the Glenmore Landfill or the Commonage Road compost facility until 4 p.m.

Parkinson Recreation Centre will be open Monday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

For general information about the city and its services, visit kelowna.ca.