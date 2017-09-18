City, UBCO sign cooperation agreement

Kelowna and the university lay out how they will work together in the future

The City of Kelowna and UBC’s Okanagan Campus have a new tool in place to help guide their continued cooperation well into the future.

The two parties signed a Memorandum of Understanding at Kelowna council today.

“The Memorandum of Understanding signed today recognizes the value of our long-standing relationship with UBC and formalizes coordinating of our collective efforts,” said Kelowna Mayor Colin Basran. “The agreement gives future staff, councils and boards direction and the permission to continue to leverage that partnership for the benefit of all residents.”

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) outlines the City’s and UBC Okanagan’s enhanced collaboration on a broad range of issues designed to positively influence regional economic development and contributions to creating a livable, prosperous and sustainable region. The agreement will provide a framework to further their common interests in research and innovation, community engagement, infrastructure, and risk management.

“UBC’s Okanagan campus is a devoted and integral part of the cultural and economic fabric of the Okanagan Valley,” says deputy vice-chancellor and principal Deborah Buszard. “This MoU is a formal recognition of the long history of collaboration that we have with the City of Kelowna. By further developing this relationship, we hope to tackle the challenges of tomorrow by advancing the skills, talent and ideas of our community today.”

The MoU will remain valid indefinitely and will be managed by a designated steering committee with representation from both the city and UBC. The steering committee will be co-chaired by City and UBC appointees and the agreement will be reviewed periodically.