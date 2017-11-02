North Okanagan residents battle the first snowfall of the season Thursday. (Lisa VanderVelde/Morning Star)

City warns residents of snowfall

West Kelowna - The city is reminding residents of safety practices during the winter weather

With winter-like weather arriving a month earlier than usual, the City of West Kelowna asks residents to help clear the way.

Environment Canada forecasts a potential for snowfall of up to 15 centimeters today and possibly 10cm more tonight, due to a low-pressure system combining with an arctic front, according to the City of West Kelowna. Typically this amount of snow would fall in December.

Please park off-street up to 48 hours after a snowfall to help crews clear roads efficiently, said the city.

Crews began gearing up for winter road maintenance a couple of weeks ago. They have already started maintaining roads on a priority basis:

Priority 1 – Arterial and collector roads, transit routes and roads with steep grades for public safety

Priority 2 – School zones and/or school bus routes; town centres and population centres

Priority 3 – All other local and rural roads

A roads priorities map is available online.

Homeowners are reminded to clear snow and ice from sidewalks along their properties. Snow should never be pushed onto the road or sidewalks and be shoveled to the side of the driveway that is farthest away from the approaching plow’s direction of travel in order to reduce windrows. Clearing windrows is homeowners’ responsibility, according to the city. Snowbirds should arrange for walks around their properties to be cleared.

The City of West Kelowna recognizes residents who team up to take on winter by clearing sidewalks and driveways. For information on the Snow Star program and to find nomination forms, go to www.westkelownacity.ca.

Please place curbside waste bins in a way that they will not obstruct plows, said the city.

For roads maintenance inquiries please email roads@westkelownacity.ca. Outside of the City Roads Department’s business hours, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday to Friday, residents may choose to call West Kelowna’s road maintenance contractor, AEL, at 1-866-353-3136.

