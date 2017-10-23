Okanagan College’s Vernon campus will be hosting the Freshman 15 Seminar Oct. 24. (Google Maps image)

College hosts freshman seminar

Okanagan College’s Vernon campus will be hosting the Freshman 15 Seminar Oct. 24

As youth pass through the halls in their final years of high school, thoughts future schooling prospects begin to take shape.

To help future students, youth and otherwise, sort out the nitty-gritty details attached to further education, Okanagan College’s Vernon campus will be hosting the Freshman 15 Seminar Oct. 24 at 6:30 p.m. in the Lecture Theatre.

“This session will provide future students and parents with the 15 most important pieces of information needed before starting post-secondary,” said a Vernon School District spokesperson in a release. “Learn about what to expect when you are entering post-secondary, terminology, what you need to do after you apply, scheduling options, how to student loans work and accessing other funding options, transferring to another institution after college, and much more.”

There will be time for questions at the end of the session. Parking on campus is free for the event.

