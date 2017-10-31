File Photo

Collision causes extensive vehicle damage

West Kelowna - A collision resulted in serious damage to two vehicles

A collision on Highway 97 at Grizzly Avenue caused extensive damage to two vehicles.

On Oct. 29 at approximately 1:30 p.m., West Kelowna RCMP, West Kelowna Fire Department and BC Ambulance Services responded to the scene of a motor vehicle collision on the highway.

After speaking with witnesses and the drivers at the scene, Police learned that the male driver of the Grey SUV was travelling southbound on Highway 97 when the female driver of a Black GMC truck turned in front of him as she attempted to make a westbound turn onto Grizzly Avenue, according to the RCMP.

The collision caused extensive damage to both vehicles and crews worked quickly to remove the driver of the Grey SUV who was trapped inside the crushed vehicle, according to the RCMP. He was transported to the Kelowna General Hospital for serious, but non-life threatening injuries.

The female driver was also transported to the hospital for her injuries and was later released after seeking medical care.

If you witnessed this crash/incident and have not yet spoken to police you are asked to contact the West Kelowna RCMP at 250-768-2880. Remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, leaving a tip online at www.crimestoppers.net or by texting your tip to CRIMES (274637) ktown.

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. man filmed in racist parking lot rant gets curfew, probation
Next story
Caribou herds and habitat continue to decline: federal report

Just Posted

11 years of fireworks in Lake Country

The annual fireworks show will be held at 8 p.m. at Beasley Park

Gas price hike will get worse

Prices across BC Interior expected to reach 125.9/litre mark

2015 plane crash report coming Thursday

The plane, belonging to Kelowna-based Carson Air, crashed into Vancouver’s North Shore mountains

Collision causes extensive vehicle damage

West Kelowna - A collision resulted in serious damage to two vehicles

Yard waste collection winding down in Central Okanagan

The season collection will come to an end Nov 30 and restart next March

Haunted walk takes road less travelled

Caravan Farm Theatre’s Walk of Terror offers no reprieve from the horrors that lurk in the dark

‘Red zones’ keep offenders trapped in criminal justice system: SFU study

Researchers stake aim at geographic restrictions imposed as part of bail or sentencing

McDavid’s Donald Trump costume gets mixed reaction on social media

McDavid and his girlfriend dressed up as the U.S. first couple

Ryan Reynolds gives B.C. boy advice on wearing Deadpool costume

Monique Tamminga’s Tweet to the Vancouver actor has gone viral

Keep your pets safe this Halloween

Halloween can be the most dangerous night of the year for your cats and dogs

Caribou herds and habitat continue to decline: federal report

None of Canada’s 51 caribou herds are known to be growing

B.C. man filmed in racist parking lot rant gets curfew, probation

Karry Corbett pleaded guilty to assault after being filmed hurling slurs at South Asian lawyer

Merritt Visitor Centre to close

A new modern vistor centre will be built between Merritt and Kelowna on Highway 97C

Rookie stopper delivers for Rockets

James Porter has backstopped the Kelowna Rockets to a three-game WHL winning streak

Most Read