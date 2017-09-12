Come on, come on, get happy

Remember the childhood song If You’re Happy And You Know It Clap your hands?

World-renowned psychologist Ed Diener says there is a lot more to happiness than simply being able to recognize it.

Diener, one of the most distinguished psychologists in the world and a professor of psychology at the University of Virginia, the University of Utah, and a senior scientist for the Gallup Organization, will be the first guest speaker of the 2017/18 UBC Okanagan’s Distinguished Speaker Series.

“The science of subjective well-being—happiness, life satisfaction, and positive feelings—has grown enormously in the recent decade,” says Diener. “We now understand some of the most important factors influencing people’s happiness, such as their temperament, the characteristics and policies of happy societies, and supportive social relationships.”

During his presentation, Diener will describe the habits and attitudes people can develop to increase their own happiness. Not only does happiness feel good, but his findings speak to health and longevity, superior work performance, lasting and supportive relationships, and even international policy decisions.

The event is free and open to the public, but on-line pre-registration is required. To register visit: www.speakers.ok.ubc.ca. Those with no internet can call 250.807.9950 for tickets.

Diener appearance is presented by UBC Okanagan’s Irving K. Barber School of Arts and Sciences, will takes place Thursday, Oct. 5 at the Kelowna Community Theatre, 1375 Water Street at 7 p.m.