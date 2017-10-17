Community event to thanks cops slated for Kelowna today

Gratitude has been organized to support the local RCMP, say organizers

Kelowna RCMP Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey gets a hug from city Coun.Maxine DeHart during DeHart’s recent United Way Drive-Thru Breakfast.—Image: Contributed

The Kelowna RCMP will be publicly thanked for the work it does at an event later today outside the police services building on Clement Avenue.

The event, called Gratitude, is being billed as a community celebration in support of the local RCMP.

Put on by a number of local groups, it will feature a barbecue hosted by real estate company Sherlock and Associates, a sweets station by Elite Life and Home and a coffee bar by Third Space Life Charity, which is being credited with the idea for the celebration.

There will also be face-painting, a colouring station and inflatables for the kids, as well the opportunity for photos with a police car and a police motorcycle.

The event is scheduled to start at 3 p.m. outside the police services building at the corner of Clement Avenue and Richter Street downtown and run until 7 p.m.

