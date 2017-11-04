Company appears on Dragon’s Den

A company in Kelowna will be making an appearance on the show, Nov. 8

Curatio is founder and CEO Lynda Brown-Ganzert’s third start-up, according to a Curatio release. The social health platform gives patients a private community of peers and mobile tools that help track, simplify and manage recovery and disease.

In 2016, Lynda pitched Curatio’s business and secured funding from Dragon’s Den and has been selected to appear in an upcoming episode airing Thursday, Nov. 9 at 8 p.m. (8:30 NT) on CBC Television, with the segment focusing on the changes and development of Curatio, since the initial introduction to the Den.

“The Dragon’s Den experience not only yielded fantastic investors and advisors, but also connected us to thousands of patients across the country. We have users around the world now joining us on our mission to ensure no patient is alone on their healthy journey,” said Brown-Ganzert.

Brown-Ganzert’was selected as a top Canadian start-up by the national mentorship program Metabridge and voted the people’s choice favourite at the event in 2015, after presenting to a group of Silicon Valley executives and mentors. She recently won BC Entrepreneur of the Year for Startup Canada, awarded in Kamloops this past September, according to the release.

Curatio is an award-winning health software company, with users in more than 31 countries and offices in Kelowna and Vancouver.