Computers for sale through city

The City of West Kelowna will be auctioning off older equipment

The City of West Kelowna will put used computer equipment up for auction on eBay for public bidding beginning Tuesday, September 5.

As outlined in the City’s purchasing policy, used equipment can be auctioned online. Up for sale will be:

• 95 computer monitors

• 8 laptops

• 5 iPads

• Miscellaneous computer and network gear

The equipment no longer meets the City’s needs but is in good working order. Some items will start at $0.99.

Interested buyers can access the online auction at through Ebay’s website.

The auction will end on Tuesday, Sept. 12.

All sales are as is and the City of West Kelowna will not provide technical support, user information or warranty on these items.