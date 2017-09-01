Conditions prompt Lake Country to restrict water

The move is effective immediately and the district says it is a precautionary measure

The District of Lake Country has restricted outdoor watering to two days a week only as a result of no rainfall and lower than normal levels of water in the upland watersheds.

The move is effective immediately and the district says it is a precautionary measure as the district’s upland lakes are designed to handle a multi-year drought.

Agricultural properties and seasonal irrigation water customers will receive a letter from the district outlining the specific watering restrictions for their properties.

Some crops supplied with water from the Beaver Lake source will only be permitted to irrigate as absolutely necessary.

“It’s been quite a year for water impacts from natural disasters and hot weather. Because of our naturally hot and dry climate, we have faced water shortages in the past and we will face them in the future,” said Mayor James Baker.

“The Okanagan has been at Drought Level 2 since the third week of August and Lake Country participates in the Make Water Work program coordinated by the Okanagan Basin Water Board to encourage all residents to make wise use of our water resources and conserve as much as possible.

“Just the simple act of watering in the cool of the evening makes every drop count.”