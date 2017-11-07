Controversial Gable Road bylaw deferred

Lake Country - The residents of Lake Country clapped and hugged after the decision

A contentious Gable Road North bylaw was deferred by Lake Country city council in favour of working with the community to pay off Kelowna’s interest in Lake Country rail trail lands.

Roughly 50 residents filled the seats during Tuesday night’s regular council meeting, many of whom donned red shirts to show support for their petition which aims to preserve public beach access by Gable Road North.

The petition, when presented to city council during the meeting, gathered 1,523 signatures.

“The number we have at the moment, just to give you an idea, it’s actually more votes than you had to get elected last time Mayor Baker,” said Shaun Reed, with Friends of Gable Beach.

The issue began when three property owners approached the district requesting to purchase a strip of land at the Gable Beach Road end near Okanagan Lake. The potential sale drew criticism from the surrounding residents.

Approximately $1.1 million of the proposed sale would go towards reducing Kelowna’s interest in Lake Country Okanagan Rail Trail lands, according to the district. The negotiated amount for the properties was $1.34 million.

When Lake Country joined the multi-community group that purchased the Okanagan Rail Trail, the City of Kelowna paid for half of Lake Country’s portion of the trail in Lake Country, with the expectation it would be paid back within three years, or interest would start to accrue on the money, about $2.6 million.

This is not the first time council has heard from residents in the community regarding Gable Road North.

Carr’s Landing resident Cara Reed brought the issue to light in September, and brought up the Official Community Plan during the meeting, and protecting public land and access to the waterfront.

Numerous Lake Country residents addressed council and listed development issues with docks, environmental impacts and preserving public beach access with a growing population in Lake Country.

“Docks have been built high enough off the ground that I had to climb my way over them to access the beach,” said Carr’s Landing resident Bob Smith.

The crowd grew unruly when Mayor Baker referenced the OCP and beach access for everyone.

Coun. Penny Gambell suggested an alternative motion to passing the bylaw which would close Gable Road end. She said there is money that can be used out of the park acquisition fund, of about $1.6 million, that could go towards paying for the rail trail.

There is also $500,000 more available because it’s been a busy development year, she said.

A vast majority of the letters received were against the bylaw, said Gambell. “As a councillor I believe I have an obligation to listen to those people here.”

Coun. Rob Geier seconded the motion, saying “I don’t want to be the council that gave up that property, I don’t think that’s the legacy we want in Lake Country.”

Coun. Jeanette Lambert supported the road closure bylaw, listing other parks available in the community, and Coun. Bill Scarrow and Coun. Blair Ireland said the district has a commitment to repay the City of Kelowna.

Coun. Ireland said he doesn’t see another way to pay off Kelowna’s interest than to sell the land.

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.

@carliberry_
carli.berry@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Kamloops turf war for drug trade

Just Posted

Controversial Gable Road bylaw deferred

Lake Country - The residents of Lake Country clapped and hugged after the decision

Documentary examines Okanagan water conflicts

Competing Okanagan Valley water users profiled in documentary

Cold temperatures means early ice wine

Record setting cold temperatures saw some wineries get in an early harvest of the sweet wine

Rainbow sticker campaign launched by B.C. business owner

Rainbow sticker challenge launched in Kelowna.

West Kelowna pot shops facing fines to stay open

Five of the six marijuana dispensaries are defying orders to close and face $1,000/day fines

‘Offleashed’ in Kelowna

The Kelowna BC SPCA raises more than $120,000 at the 10th annual gala

VIDEO: Former Blue Jays star Roy Halladay dies in plane crash

Halladay’s body was found at the scene of the crash

Kidnapping charges pending after naked car crash

Police did not say why the suspects were not wearing any clothes when the accident occurred

Kamloops turf war for drug trade

RCMP say recent violence linked to vacuum in drug trade following killing of Red Scorpion co-founder

VIDEO: Hollywood celebs with degrees that have nothing to do with acting

The list includes Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnston, Will Ferrell and more

Expect lots of changes to Vancouver Whitecaps next season: head coach

The Whitecaps lost to Seattle last week

CN to hire 600 people in Western Canada

After laying off 1,000 employees over past two years, Canada’s largest rail company on hiring spree

U.S. ‘Pop-up Consulate’ coming to Kamloops

The one-day session will provide American citizens access to many services, such as passport renewal

Hergott: Motorists vs. pedestrian

Lawyer Paul Hergott debates the moral conflict motorists have if they run over a drunk pedestrian

Most Read