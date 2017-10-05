Cooking oil can be recycled says waste reduction office

Drop off used coking oil and congealed grease at landfill in Kelowna or Westside transfer station

Do you deep fry your turkey, or make a ton of fish and chips and you’re just not sure how to handle all the leftover oil or kitchen grease drippings? The Central Okanagan Regional Waste Redcution Office says don’t pour it down the drain, recycle it.

The office is remindingresidents there’s a place for you to get rid of leftover household cooking oil and congealed grease— at either the Westside Residential Disposal and Recycling Center in West Kelowna or at the Glenmore Landfill in Kelowna. The grease collection program is a partnership with McLeod’s Byproduct’s of Armstrong.

Waste Reduction facilitator Rae Stewart said cooking oils and grease from roasting, frying and baking can collect in, and clog, your drains and harm the environment in the process.

“You don’t want to pour this stuff down your drain, it can congeal , block your pipes, and create a real mess. Dumping it in your yard isn’t a good option either, it’s harmful to the environment. When it rains the oily residue runs off into the storm drain, eventually reaching our waterways without treatment,” said Stewart.

If you have large volumes of cooking oil, you can pour it into the receptacles provided at the Westside Recycling Center or Glenmore Landfill. If you have congealed grease, it’s recommended you put it in a metal can or container and drop the whole metal container into the recycling receptacle provided.

Don’t place anything other than cooking oil and kitchen grease into the recycling containers provided—no petroleum oil such as motor oil, food items, plastic containers or garbage.

Dave Ward, plant manager with McLeod’s Byproducts’ said repurposed kitchen leftovers will end up as a food source all over again.

“Once the cooking oils and grease are collected, we mechanically remove the solids and moisture, heat the oils at a very high temperature, then stabilize them with an antioxidant. We then sell the finished product to feed mills where they formulate it into various feeds for chicken, turkey and hogs.”

If you must toss your kitchen oils and grease, here are a few simple tips to follow before placing them in the garbage:

• Make sure to put them in a heat resistant container with a sealable lid, then throw in the trash

• Mix with unscented kitty litter, sawdust or sand to solidify the oil first and then dispose

• Store the oil for later use, oil can be kept for up to six months and reused. First strain and then store in the freezer