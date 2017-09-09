Cooler weather welcomed by Diamond Creek firefighters

Firefighting resources continue to be bolstered in an effort to suppress the Diamond Creek wildfire that started in the U.S. and jumped over the border into Canada.

A cold front expected to push through the fire area on Saturday is forecasted to bring increasing cloud and a chance of showers. It also will be accompanied by wind gusts from the northwest. According to the U.S. wildfire service the lower temperatures and higher humidity will be welcomed by firefighters as they inhibit fire behaviour, however increased winds can transport embers and increase spot fire potential.

The fire, believed to be human caused, started on July 23 10 kilometres south of the Canada/U.S. border in the Pasayten Wilderness of Washington State. It has 30 per cent containment on the U.S. side and B.C. wildfire is reporting zero containment on the Canadian side and an estimated size of 8,031 hectares.

An area restriction for Crown land in the vicinity of the Diamond Creek wildfire remains in effect until noon on Sept. 30, or until the order is rescinded.