Highway 5 is closed southbound due to a vehicle incident

The Coquihalla is closed southbound at the Coldwater interchange following a vehicle incident.

A detour is available via Highway 8 to Spences Bridge and Highway 1 or Highway 5A to Princeton and Highway 3.

The estimated time of reopening is 1 a.m.

Conditions on Highway 5 are reported as limited visibility due to fog.

Check DriveBC for updates.