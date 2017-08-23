Cotton candy, family fun with the Sally Ann

The Salvation Army Central Okanagan is hosting a family carnival Thursday in Kelowna

Filled with cotton candy, a dunk tank and a bouncy castle, who can resist some carnival fun?

The Salvation Army Central Okanagan is hosting a Family Carnival Thursday, Aug. 24 from 4 p.m. to7 at the Kelowna Community Church.

There will be hot dogs, cotton candy, popcorn, a dunk tank, bouncy castle and carnival games.

“We are ending summer with a fun event and inviting the community to join us, ” said communications coordinator Patty Lou Bryant. “It is free event with loads of food, crazy fun games and even a dunk tank.”

The Family Carnival is an annual free event.