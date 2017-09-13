Couple arrested in Kelowna after string of vehicle thefts

A string of vehicle thefts has lead to the arrest of a man and woman in Kelowna.—Capital News file

Kelowna RCMP’s Street Enforcement Unit says it has removed a man it describes a “very busy prolific offender” from city streets.

On Sept. 9 at 4:52 p.m., the RCMP say it received a report from a Kelowna resident who said his vehicle, a 2008 Lexus, was missing. Police determined the vehicle was stolen from the Lower Mission area and another vehicle, a Chevy pickup, was left behind in its place.

The truck had been stolen earlier in the day, at around 2:10 pm from another residence where the owner was assaulted as the truck was being stolen.

According to police, a man and woman drove onto the the truck owner’s property in a stolen Volkswagen Golf, assaulted the owner and stole his keys and truck. The Golf was left behind . It was reported stolen from Lake Country earlier the same day, at 7:50 a.m.

At 8:30 p.m., the Lexus was spotted in Kelowna by police with a male driver and a female passenger. The occupants of the Lexus were unaware they were being observed by unmarked police vehicles.

At 10:45 p.m., the Kelowna RCMP received a report of a red Lexus parked, with its engine running in the parking lot of the Kelowna Golf and Country Club. The caller said both the male driver and his female passenger appeared to be passed out inside.

Several uniformed and non-uniformed officers converged on the Lexus and the man and woman were arrested and taken into custody. Both are being held and appeared in court on Monday to face a number of charges.

Jesse Shawcross, a 37-year-old man from Kamloops, with a lengthy criminal record dating back to 1999 and several outstanding warrants for drug and breach charges at the time he was he was apprehended, is in custody along with Cheri McCann, 30, of no fixed address, say police.

Anyone with any information on stolen cars is asked to call the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300. To provide anonymous information, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, leave a tip online at www.crimestoppers.net or by texting your tip to CRIMES (274637) ktown.