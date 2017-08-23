Couple faces charges for attacking man

The couple is from Kelowna and West Kelowna

A young man and young woman each face potential criminal charges after the duo allegedly attacked a Shannon Lake resident Friday morning in West Kelowna.

On Auy. 18, shortly before 6:30 a.m., the RCMP responded to a report of an alleged assault that occurred in the 3200 block of Sundance Drive in West Kelowna.

Although the investigation remains ongoing at this time, police have learned that the assault victim reportedly confronted the young couple after he allegedly caught them breaking into a motor vehicle.

“That confrontation quickly escalated to violence, when one of the youths allegedly struck the victim with a baton, while the other struck the man with a rock,” said Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey. “Officers of the West Kelowna RCMP detachment, supported by the Kelowna RCMP police dog services section flooded the area in search of the suspects.”

After a foot chase and a track with the police canine, RCMP managed to locate and arrest a 16-year-old Kelowna male and a 15-year-old West Kelowna female. Both were held in police custody and appeared in Kelowna Law Courts on Monday.

Any witnesses who have not yet spoken with police are asked to contact the West Kelowna RCMP at 250-768-2880.