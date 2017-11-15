(Explore.org via AP)

Court allows appeal of order to edit Vancouver Aquarium documentary

Filmmaker was to remove some footage in piece that looks at treatment of dolphins and beluga whales.

The B.C. Court of Appeal has ruled in favour of a filmmaker whose documentary criticized the Vancouver Aquarium’s practice of keeping beluga whales and dolphins in captivity.

It says a lower court judge erred in ordering the filmmaker to remove 15 segments of his documentary that the aquarium said could cause the facility irreparable harm.

RELATED: Judge orders edit of documentary criticizing Vancouver Aquarium

Justice Mary E. Saunders says in a written ruling that the evidence does not support claims that Gary Charbonneau’s one-hour documentary brought the facility bad publicity.

Saunders says aspects of “Vancouver Aquarium Uncovered” that are highly critical come from clips of public hearings where aquarium officials have spoken and of their public positions and budgets, juxtaposed with interviews of experts.

The aquarium won an injunction in April 2016 that forced Charbonneau to remove nearly five minutes of material taken from its website and blog for the film, which YouTube refused to remove at the facility’s request.

Charbonneau’s lawyer Arden Beddoes says the removed content will be replaced in the film, which he says legitimately criticized practices that are increasingly debated by the public in Vancouver and elsewhere.

The Canadian Press

Previous story
Would-be Kimberley hockey donor promises $7.5M is coming
Next story
VIDEO: Canada offers UN helicopters, planes, trainers; no decision on where

Just Posted

Injured skier to speak in Kelowna about safety on the job

Mike Shaw was badly injured working as a ski coach in 2013

Nine years in prison for striking newspaper carrier

Donald Brodie was sentenced Wednesday morning in Kelowna

$50,000 for the Foundry

RBC is the latest business to step forward for the new youth mental health organization

Rollover sends alleged impaired driver to hospital

As witnesses reported to the Cap News, RCMP believe the driver was impaired

Water prof: Okanagan residents could be in for rude awakening

UBCO professor in Kelowna says start addressing water shortage issues now

Run, hide, fight — surviving an active shooter situation

A former Kelowna cop teaches how to survive an active shooter situation

Ban moves ahead in B.C. against same real estate agent for buyer and seller

New real estate consumer protection rules to take effect in March

Award-winning coffee at Big White

Clocktower Coffee Co.’s coffee supplier, Oughtred Roasting Works, winner of 2018 Roaster of the Year

Beer festival coming back to Kelowna

Great Okanagan Beer Festival will go May 10-12 in Waterfront Park

Special honour for young heart transplant recipient

Sicamous family invited to take part in David Foster Foundation gala

‘Oh my God, it’s the baby!’ — Mom recalls unexpected birth on Abbotsford highway

Mom recalls unexpected birth on Abbotsford highway

Indigenous youth deaths preventable, B.C. coroner says

Trauma, mental illness, drugs and alcohol major factors

Court allows appeal of order to edit Vancouver Aquarium documentary

Filmmaker was to remove some footage in piece that looks at treatment of dolphins and beluga whales.

Chicken crosses B.C. road, stops traffic

Rooster makes early morning commuters wait in Maple Ridge

Most Read