Crashes plague Highway 97C

Emergency crews were called out to several vehical rollovers this weekend on the Connector.

Highway 97C was a treacherous stretch of road this weekend following several vehicle incidents.

Saturday night a three emergency crews were called to a single vehicle rollover on the Connector. This was the second serious incident since Friday after a chain-reaction collision involving five-vehicles left one man dead.

The crash occurred just after 7 p.m. in the eastbound lanes of Highway 97 C near the Trepanier Road off-ramp.

Sunday morning emergency crews were once again called out to another single vehicle rollover just before 10 a.m. It’s unclear the severity of this crash.

Flurries were forecast for Sunday morning clearing in the afternoon and this evening.

On the Coquihalla fog plagued drivers Sunday morning which may have been the reason behind a vehicle incident that closed a north bound lane near Juliet Creek.