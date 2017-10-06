Creek diversion work to temporarily close road in Kelowna

Valley Road, between Kane and Yates Roads, in Glenmore will close during the week for the next month

Valley Road, between Kane and Yates Roads, in Glenmore will be closed until Nov 4.—Google Maps

Starting Wednesday, Oct. 11, Valley Road in the Glenmore area of Kelowna will be closed between Kane Road and Yates Roads from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday to Saturday.

The closure will allow work to be done to divert Brant’s Creek for the construction of a creek retaining wall, curb, sidewalk and final paving, say city hall.

During the closure times, residents will still be able access to their properties and a marked detour route via Kane Road, Glenmore Road and Yates Road will be set-up.

Valley Road will reopen to traffic every evening at 5 p.m. and all day Sundays.

The work is expected to be completed by Saturday, Nov. 4.

The city is asking drivers to obey signs and traffic safety personnel as every effort will be made to minimize disruptions for motorists, residents and businesses.