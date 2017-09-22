Crews battling blaze

Firefighters battle a major blaze at a housing co-op off Bella Vista Road Friday shortly before 1 p.m. (Lisa VanderVelde/Morning Star)

A structure fire is currently being battled in a Vernon complex.

Firefighters are on scene at the blaze inside one of the units of the Blue Skies Co-Op on Bella Vista Road.

The blaze, which is major in nature, appears to be contained to two units of the housing co-operative. Additional firefighting resources are on route.

“Everyone is out,” according to a witness who says the fire appears to have been started in an end unit and smoke is billowing into the neighbouring unit.

Check back for updates as Morning Star photographer Lisa VanderVelde is currently on scene.