Crews battling fire on Summerland landfill

Few details have emerged on the blaze, so far

UPDATE: 10:49 a.m.

A Western News reporter on scene says it’s hard to estimate the size of the fires at this time, but it appears to be about 200-300 feet by 100-150 feet.

It appears there is a second fire burning about 50 feet down the hill from the main fire, though it’s hard to tell at this point whether or not the fire is an extension of the initial blaze.

The B.C. Wildfire Service is attacking the fire with a helicopter from above.

Though the fire is slightly smaller than before, wind does appear to be a factor in the fight against the blaze.

—-

ORIGINAL

Firefighters are on scene at the Summerland landfill, where a large blaze has ignited.

Crews responded to the fire at about 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, and are reportedly receiving help from the B.C. Wildfire Service.

Few details are currently available, but the Western News has a reporter on scene.

More to come.