Crews extinguish early morning fire

A fire in the kitchen of a residence on Dickson Ave. early this morning is not considered suspicious in nature.

One person is safe and damage was sustained to the kitchen of the residence, after fire crews responded to a call just after 1 a.m. this morning, in the 1500 block of Dickson Ave.

According to the Kelowna Fire Department, the occupant of the residence had extinguished most of the fire before exiting the residence and the first arriving crews put the rest of the fire out.

The damage was contained to the kitchen area of the home.

Emergency Support Services was contacted and will look after the occupant.

The cause of the fire will be investigated later today and is not suspicious in nature.

Three fire engines along with a rescue unit, a safety and a command vehicle attended with 16 personnel, along with BC Ambulance and RCMP.

Kelowna Fire Department would like to advise the public to always have a working smoke alarm in your home.