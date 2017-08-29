UPDATED: Crews fighting BX wildfire

Fire started in trees across from the Foothills shortly before 4:30 p.m. Tuesday

UPDATE 7:43 p.m. – Firefighters continue to tackle a blaze in the BX.

The fire in the Dixon Dam-Tillicum area is about 0.1 hectares in size.

Grounds crews remain on scene while the helicopters have returned to base and air tankers were not used.

“There is no update on containment at this point,” said Jodi Lucius, with the B.C. Wildfire Service.

Lucius could not say if ground crews would remain on scene overnight.

Crews are working on a wildfire in the BX that broke out before 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The fire is in the area of Dixon Dam and Tillicum roads.

“We have three firefighters, two helicopters and fixed wing aircraft on site or on route,” said Jody Lucius, with the B.C. Wildfire Service, at 5:30 p.m.

Helicopters have been seen and captured on video dropping water on the fire, while crews from BX-Swan Lake Fire Department and Forestry have been working on the fire on the ground. (Video courtesy of Lorena Wood)

The size and cause of the fire are not known at this time.