Crews responding to Mission Medical Building

Reports of a possible gas leak have some nurses in the building evacuating

The Kelowna Fire Department is investigating reports of a potential gas leak in the Mission Medial Building on Richter Street.

Crews have responded to the four-storey building that is home to various medical offices in the Mission after reports of a smell in the building along with nurses being affected with scratchy eyes and feeling nauseous.

The Capital News has sent a reporter to the scene and is also looking for information into the breaking story.

If you see news you can contact us at newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

We will update the story as more information becomes available.

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.


kparnell@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Kelowna council being asked to support licenced private pot shop recommendation for B.C.
Next story
B.C.’s youth in foster care need more help to do well in school: watchdog

Just Posted

Kelowna council being asked to support licenced private pot shop recommendation for B.C.

But city staff want to see dispensaries regulated by both the province and local government

Central Okanagan cities staking out positions on pot shops

Province asking cities for input on how cannabis distribution should be handled in B.C.

Crews responding to Mission Medical Building

Reports of a possible gas leak have some nurses in the building evacuating

UPDATE: Marine rescue on Okanagan Lake false alarm

Emergency crews have been called out to find a man who fell in Okanagan Lake

Protest at Vernon court during Sagmoen appearance

Curtis Wayne Sagmoen, in custody for firearms-related charges, linked to police search.

In Photos: Kelowna’s first comic expo

Check out photos from the first comic expo that happened this weekend

New child-soldier plan expected at Vancouver peacekeeping summit

Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan will host representatives from about 80 countries in November

Former Surrey MP Gurmant Grewal running for BC Liberal leadership

Grewal says he’s running on an ‘experienced, successful’ track record

A moment of magic at YLW

WestJet’s Disney-painted plane pops into Kelowna’s airport

Author of Robert Pickton book won’t comment on North Okanagan farm search

Lorimer Shenher takes to twitter after police search Silver Creek property near Salmon Arm

B.C. to give renters a break on deposits

Tougher restrictions on repeat offending landlords

Fisher-Price recalls infant motion seats due to ‘fire hazard’

Recalled after 36 reports of overheating motors, posing fire risk

Rockets’ Topping takes game to next level

Second-year Kelowna forward enjoying productive start to WHL season

Okanagan hockey fraudster found guilty on all counts

Michael Elphicke appeared in court over video conference from a Calgary hospital

Most Read