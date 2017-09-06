Crown land area restriction due to Finlay Creek fire

An area restriction for all Crown land in the vicinity of the Finlay Creek wildfire is in effect

An area restriction for all Crown land in the vicinity of the Finlay Creek wildfire is in effect as of 9 a.m., Wednesday, Sept. 6.

The order applies to all Crown land within the geographic boundaries as outlined on the map that is available online: http://ow.ly/NMYN30eWot4. As illustrated in the map, this area restriction includes Darke Lake Provincial Park, Garnet Lake and Munro Lake Forest Service Road.

The area restriction will remain in force until noon on Oct. 31, 2017, or until the order is rescinded.

Area restrictions are put in place to help protect public safety and allow fire suppression efforts to continue efficiently. Under this order and Section 11(2) of the Wildfire Act, a person must not remain in or enter the Finlay Creek wildfire restricted area without prior written authorization of an official designated for the purposes of the Wildfire Act, unless the person:

Enters the area only in the course of:

1. travelling to or from his or her principle residence that is not under an evacuation order;

2. travelling to or from leased property for the purpose of accessing a secondary residence or recreational property not under an evacuation order;

3. using a highway as defined in the Transportation Act;

4. travelling as a person acting in an official capacity;

5. travelling for the purpose of supporting wildfire suppression activities; or

6. engaging and/or participating in a commercial activity within the regular course of the person’s business or employment on private or leased lands.

As the Finlay Creek wildfire continues to be active with ongoing fire suppression efforts, the BC Wildfire Service asks the public to abide by this order so fire suppression operations are not impeded and can be done safely and effectively. Public and fire personnel safety remains the number one priority of the BC Wildfire Service.

Evacuation orders and alerts issued by the Central Okanagan Regional District and the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen remain in place. For more information about these alerts and orders, please visit: www.CORDemergency.ca (http://www.cordemergency.ca/) or www.rdos.bc.ca.

To report a wildfire or open burning violation, call 1 800 663-5555 toll-free or *5555 on a cellphone.

For the latest information on current wildfire activity, burning restrictions, road closures and air quality advisories, go to: www.bcwildfire.ca.