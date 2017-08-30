Crown land restricted around Philpott/Highway 33

With the ongoing fire fight, the area east of Kelowna is now restricted under provincial order

A map of the restricted area near the Philpott Road fire and Highway 33.

As the fire fight continues on the Philpott Road fire, the provincial government has put in a restriction on accessing Crown land in the vicinity of the fire.

The area restriction means people are not allowed to remain in or enter the Philpott Road/Highway 33 restricted area without written permission.

A map of the restricted area is here.

Meanwhile, crews continued to action the Philpott wildfire today with approximately 35 structural crews from eight Central and North Okanagan fire departments with thirteen pieces of equipment in the ongoing firefighting effort.

Approximately 77 residents from 35 properties remain on evacuation order while 1,023 residents from 439 properties remain on evacuation alert and could be asked to leave again if conditions change.

RELATED: Readers send in pictures of smoky skies

Residents allowed back to their properties should be aware that active fire suppression work continues throughout the area of the fire. Ground crews will continue extinguishing spot fires and conducting danger assessments and falling trees in fire impacted areas.

The area restriction enacted today will remain in effect until noon on Sept. 15, 2017, or until the public is otherwise notified.

Area restrictions are put in place to help protect public safety and allow fire suppression efforts to continue efficiently and unhindered.

Under this area restriction order people are allowed to enter the zone only in the course of:

1. travelling to or from his or her principal residence that is not under an evacuation order;

2. travelling to or from leased property for the purpose of accessing a secondary residence or recreational property;

3. travelling as a person acting in an official capacity; and

4. travelling for the purpose of supporting wildfire suppression activities.

The next update from the Emergency Operation Centre is anticipated by noon Thursday.

To view a detailed map showing properties that are on Order and Alert, please visit www.cordemergency.ca/map