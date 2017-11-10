Cultural school releases powerful music video

Students from Outma Sqilx’w Cultural School on Penticton Indian Band perform a powerful song.

A powerful music video made by students of Outma Sqilx’w Cultural School on Penticton Indian Band gives a voice to issues facing youth and a message of hope.

Within two days of it being posted online the youth’s song titled Come & Listen has been shared more than 1,200 times and garnered more than 30,000 views.

The song was written and recorded by the students with the help of non-profit N’we Jinan.

Dave Hodges, a hip hop music producer from Montreal started the empowering project several years ago. Since then N’we Jinan has travelled to many Indigenous communities throughout Canada and the U.S. to help Indigenous youth find their voice through music.

A mobile recording studio along with a production team visited the Outma Sqilx’w Cultural School in Penticton recently.

Take a listen to the video here.

The video is sure to bring tears to viewers eyes as students sing lyrics including:

What we’ve been through

there’s so much pain

we all want truth we all want change.

We wake up to a brand new day

but we can’t lose our traditional ways.

We’ll make you see a beginning

that gives us life to keep singing.

Our way of life depends on us

it’s in our hearts and sang with love

Previous story
Feds propose legal weed tax of at least $1 per gram
Next story
TPP meeting postponed after Canada fails to agree

Just Posted

Slain Kelowna woman to be celebrated tonight

Community asked to “celebrate Russia’s life as well as her unborn child”

Snow gives way to rain in Central Okanagan

Life is returning to normal after an intense snow day.

Students weigh in on Bargain Shop

Kelowna Christian School students pitch their ideas for the Bargain Shop on Bernard

Do we need more trustees on school board?

Request sparks school board representation debate about Kelowna, West Kelowna representation

Solving the drug overdose tragedy

Interior Health chairman says problem is both medical and social

REMEMBRANCE DAY: In war and peace, two Okanagan women share a one hundred years of history

“Think how wonderful it would have been if they had lived …Both of those wars took their toll.” (VIDEO INSIDE)

B.C. launches new drug-checking program, expands fentanyl testing

The program includes new machinery that tests illicit drugs, as well as fentanyl testing strips

Cultural school releases powerful music video

Students from Outma Sqilx’w Cultural School on Penticton Indian Band perform a powerful song.

Bad idea to trot out Santa Claus before Remembrance Day

A Montreal shopping mall criticized for bringing out Santa an hour before ceremonies

TPP meeting postponed after Canada fails to agree

International media blames Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for the meeting’s sudden cancellation

Feds propose legal weed tax of at least $1 per gram

If you plan to buy legal marijuana next year get ready to be taxed

‘Crazy spell:’ Naked suspects in Alberta kidnapping may have sipped trippy tea

The five people arrested near Edmonton in a bizarre naked kidnapping may have drank ‘hallucinogenic tea

Opening day approaching for Baldy Mountain Resort

First Chair Festival will be held Dec. 8-10 at the resort near Oliver

South Okanagan-Similkameen property crime increases

RCMP superintendent says rise in property crime is a provincial trend

Most Read