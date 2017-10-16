Damage from spring floods estimated at over $600,000 in Penticton

The province is expected to over more than half the costs of repairing Penticton’s lakeshore

High water and storms caused damage to Penticton’s lakeshore this spring, including the Kiwanis Walking Pier. Costs for the repairs are now starting to come in. (File photo)

Repairing the damage from the high lake levels and storms this spring isn’t going to be cheap.

A report being presented to city council tomorrow estimates the overall cost of repairs at up to $620,264, of which the Province of B.C. is expected to cover a little more than half. The city’s portion of the costs is estimated at up to $308,853.

The list of damages includes paver-stone walkways adjacent to the waterfront that were undermined by wave action, repairs to the asphalt in the Yacht Club parking lot and repairs to areas along the boardwalk and beach, including replacement of up to four centimetres of sand at various locations.

The SS Sicamous, which was lifted 24 inches off its sand bed by the high water, also requires repairs. To make sure the boat resettled evenly, fresh sand was washed under it, with the result that the boat now sits about 18 inches higher than before. The sand bed needs further work to support the boat evenly and all the connecting structures, including the electric elevator on the western side of the boat, are out of alignment.

One of the biggest jobs will be the repair of the Kiwanis walking pier, which suffered severe damage after being buffeted by storm-driven waves. The full cost of repairing the pier isn’t known, though city staff say insurance will cover the cost of any repairs not covered by the province.

City engineer Ian Chapman said they are waiting for the results of an engineering inspection before setting out costs and a timetable for repair.

That inspection, he explained, couldn’t be done until the lake level dropped low enough so inspectors could get down underneath it to see how bad the damage was.

“If it is a relatively modest amount of work, we could probably get to it next year. But if it is far more extensive than that, it could go into 2019,” said Chapman.