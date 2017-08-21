Death of B.C. man in Barcelona terror attack ‘leaves immense void’

Ian Moore Wilson was with wife of 53 years when van plowed through crowd in Barcelona

White Rock’s Ian Moore Wilson, pictured with his wife of 53 years, Valerie, was among victims of last Thursday’s terror attacks in Spain. (Contributed photo)

The Canadian killed in last week’s terror attacks in Barcelona was a “compassionate, generous, adventurous” White Rock father.

Vancouver Police Department Staff Sgt. Fiona Wilson, the daughter of Ian Moore Wilson, confirmed in a statement Friday that her father was one of 14 people killed Thursday when a van plowed into crowds of pedestrians on the popular Las Ramblas thoroughfare.

More than 120 people were injured in the attack. Others who died reportedly hailed from Italy, the U.S., Spain, France and Belgium.

RELATED: Spanish police shoot man wearing possible bomb belt

A second, similar incident eight hours later in the seaside resort of Cambrils left one dead.

In Friday’s statement, the staff sergeant – a White Rock mother featured in Peace Arch News in February 2008, after her report on how the mental health system is failing Vancouver’s mentally ill and draining police resources, Lost in Transition, was released – said her family is doing what her dad would want them to: focusing on “the extraordinary acts of human kindness that our family has experienced over the past several days.”

She commended many, including complete strangers who didn’t hesitate to try to help her dad and others in the aftermath of the attack.

“From our policing colleagues and friends at the Vancouver Police Department and the RCMP, who have been unwavering in their love and support; to Albert, who threw a family member on the back of his scooter to rush him to the hospital after tragedy struck; to the Air Canada employee who offered up a personal discount pass to make emergency flights more affordable; to the people who assisted my dad in his final moments, and those who focused on my mum’s urgent medical attention and aftercare; and to the Catalonian first responders who put their lives at risk for the safety of others.”

Ian Moore Wilson was in Spain with his wife of 53 years, Valerie – who was featured in PAN in 2011, in connection with her efforts to organize a pair of bridge tournaments to raise funds to help Kent Street Activity Centre members who qualified to compete in the BC Seniors Games with the associated costs of attending.

In her statement, Fiona Wilson said her father was “always game for a lively debate, a good book, exploring new places and a proper-sized pint.”

“My dad’s passing leaves an immense void in our tight-knit family. He was desperately loved by us all and will be dearly missed.”

Monday morning, news outlets were reporting that Spanish police had shot and killed the main suspect in Thursday’s attack, described as a 22-year-old Moroccan national.